Mario Kart-like Disney Speedstorm hits early access in April

Disney Speedstorm, the high-octane but cartoony racing game featuring a cast of beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Mike Wazowski, has an early access release date. Those who pre-order one of the game’s packs of additional content will be able to play Disney Speedstorm on April 18.

Disney Speedstorm’s early access launch is available to players on all platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s a free-to-play kart racing game developed by Gameloft, which also made the life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Start your engines… the wait is finally over! Disney Speedstorm is racing onto the scene in Early Access on April 18. Pre-order now to be among the first to play the ultimate hero-based combat racing game inspired by Disney & Pixar worlds! ➡️https://t.co/oOwWPhah7X pic.twitter.com/9svwfKygCG — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) March 16, 2023

While Disney Speedstorm is free to play, Gameloft is selling three Founder’s Packs, standard, deluxe, and ultimate, that unlock additional racers and other in-game items. The difference among the three packs is the playable characters they unlock. The standard version will give you Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck; the deluxe version will give you Mickey and Donald, plus Mulan; and the ultimate version will unlock those three, plus Hercules and Captain Jack Sparrow. Pre-ordering will also grant you a special Donald Duck “early bird racing suit” that gives him a sleek black and chrome racing outfit and matching car.

The trailer published alongside the early access release date touted an almost comical seriousness to the cartoony racer — the trailer makes it seem like an intense racing game when we’re just playing as Disney characters. That being said, a lot of the character models for the game do look great, and I’m kind of obsessed with Mulan in an racer outfit.