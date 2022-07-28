Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s second set of new tracks arrives on August 4th

has the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks for . One of them is a brand-new track that will be added to smartphone spin-off Mario Kart Tour at a later date. It’s called Sky-High Sundae and it’s bursting with colorful, oversized desserts.

Sky-High Sundae will be part of the Propeller Cup along with another Mario Kart Tour course, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land from Mario Kart: Super Circuit and Mario Kart Wii‘s Mushroom Gorge. The Turnip Cup offers Mario Kart Tour track New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3 from the original Super Mario Kart on SNES, Mario Kart 64‘s Kalimari Desert and fan-favorite Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS. These tracks will hit the game on August 4th.

Nintendo back in February and said it would bring 48 courses from other titles to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch. The company released the first of six planned bundles of tracks in March. The last batch should arrive by the end of 2023. The Booster Course Pass costs $25 as a standalone DLC (you’ll need to own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well). The extra courses are also available at no extra cost to members of the subscription service.