Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC adds 8 courses on March 18

Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch will get 48 remastered courses by the end of 2023. Called the Booster Course Pass, this new DLC will bring some fan-favorite maps over from Mario Kart games of old, and the first wave hits the eShop this week, on Friday, March 18. (According to Eurogamer, players in North America can dive in at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Thursday, March 17).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass will consist of six waves of eight courses each. Nintendo has not announced release dates for the next five waves of courses.

Wave 1 includes two new cups: Golden Dash Cup and Lucky Cat Cup. Each cup adds four new maps, spanning from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS, Mario Kart Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance, Mario Kart DS, and Mario Kart Tour on mobile.

Here are the courses for each cup:

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

The Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The pass also comes included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which also includes access to Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Happy Home Paradise expansion as well as Nintendo 64 and Genesis games. The subscription includes the original Nintendo Switch Online benefits, runs single users $49.99 a year, and players can opt into a family plan for $79.99 a year.

Nintendo’s support FAQ for the Booster Course Pass reveals that only a single player in the friend group needs to own or have access to the new courses for others to play them. So when playing locally or online with friends, players won’t need to pick and choose cups based on who owns what. Wave 1 courses will also appear in the random selection for online Global and Regional races for all players on March 22.