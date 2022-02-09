Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to get 48 Remastered tracks before 2024

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting additional DLC in 2022 and 2023. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will release in six waves of eight maps each, starting March 18, and contain a total of 48 new courses — all remastered from past Mario Kart games.

The Booster Course Pass will include courses from Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart: Double Dash, Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 7, and Mario Kart Tour. The first wave will include Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, Tour Tokyo Blur, and five others.

Players can pre-order and purchase the pack for $24.99, but Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass members will get access to all 48 courses included as part of their subscription.

This announcement comes only a month after Kantan Games analyst Serkan Toto commented on Mario Kart 9’s existence for a Gamesindustry.biz article. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sequel is reportedly in development and offers a new “twist.” But with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting DLC until the end of 2023, it seems likely that Mario Kart 9 is still a ways off.