Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC wave 2 release date, course list revealed

The next batch of courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass is coming to the Nintendo Switch game on Aug. 4, with remasters of classic Mario Kart tracks spanning from the original Super Mario Kart to mobile game Mario Kart Tour. But wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass DLC includes a surprise: a brand-new track called Sky-High Sundae.

When Nintendo announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass earlier this year, it promised remastered tracks from past Mario Kart games. Sky-High Sundae is new, and will also be added to Mario Kart Tour at a later date, Nintendo says in a new trailer for the DLC.

In even better news, longtime Mario Kart fans will be delighted to see that the chaotic Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS is making its way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Here’s the full list of eight courses coming in wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass, and their respective cups.

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

SNES Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

N64 Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

DS Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

GBA Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Wii Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky-High Sundae

Wave 1 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC launched in March, and brought eight remastered courses to the game: Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge, and GBA Sky Garden, plus Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. Four more waves of courses are planned for release through 2023, bringing the total number of new and remastered tracks to 48.