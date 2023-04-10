Mario games on Nintendo Switch are $20 off to keep the movie hype going

While many of today’s discounted titles are remasters from the old Wii U generation, there are still some gems worth playing in 2023 if you missed out on them years ago. It’s good to see many of the MAR10 Day deals from last month pop up again, especially since these titles otherwise sell for full price. And it’s great timing if you now have a Mario-obsessed child who wants more Mushroom Kingdom adventures after seeing the movie.

Whether you’re wahoo-ing your way through more Mario games or you’re preparing for next month’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, playing a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode for long stretches can be hand cramp city. The Hori Split Pad Compact controller can help remedy that; it’s on sale for $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The Split Pad Compact is like a roomier Joy-Con that adds better ergonomics and even two extra programmable rear buttons to a Switch in handheld mode. It makes your device feel a little closer to a Steam Deck without fully sacrificing portability, like the larger Hori Split Pad Pro does. Read our Switch controller buying guide.