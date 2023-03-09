Mario Day 2023: the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories

It’s nearly March 10th, which, thanks to the internet and some ace brand marketing, is now Mario Day — aka, a low-key celebration of all things involving Nintendo’s beloved plumber. Most importantly, it means there are plenty of discounts and promos to take advantage of, including worthwhile deals on Nintendo games that otherwise frequently sell at full price.

This time around, the deals started early, with retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target discounting a batch of physical and digital first-party Nintendo titles and various accessories. Nintendo and other retailers will also be offering a special Nintendo Switch bundle on March 10th, which includes red Joy-Cons and your choice of a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey.

Admittedly, the celebration of our little Italian friend feels like an effort to keep building hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due to hit theaters in just under a month. Even so, there is rarely as opportune a time as now to pick a deal on all things Mario.

The only thing better than some great 2D Mario platforming is doing it with up to three friends in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That is, until they constantly get you killed and drive you up a wall.

Go ahead and make your cruelest, most brutal level creations in Super Mario Maker 2.

How about a chance for some others in Mario’s orbit to share the spotlight?