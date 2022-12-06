Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume has a new trailer and a premiere date

Suzume, the next feature from the director behind Weathering With You and Your Name, is releasing internationally next April. Crunchyroll announced the news today, revealing that Makoto Shinkai’s next feature will be in theaters outside of Asia starting on April 12th (it debuted in Japan last month).

Here’s the full schedule:

The distributor says that additional 2023 dates for Latina America and EMEA will be announced in the future.

Alongside the release news, we also got a new trailer showing off the magical realism of the film’s world, which involves a series of mysterious doors that open up to places where disasters have occurred across Japan. Also, there’s an adorable cat and a sentient chair — hopefully staring into those big eyes will help make the wait until April a little more tolerable.