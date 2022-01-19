Major Roku outage leads to frozen TVs and unresponsive devices

Roku experienced a significant service disruption on Wednesday evening, which resulted in the company’s streaming devices and even Roku TVs becoming stuck on the loading screen and, in many cases, effectively useless.

Users took to social media and Reddit to report problems with their Roku hardware. The company’s support account acknowledged the ongoing issues at around 8:30PM ET. “Roku is aware of an issue reported by users who are unable to access some Roku services,” the company said. “If you are trying to activate your device, please try again later. Our priority is to get this resolved as soon as possible, and we ask that you bear with us as we manage this issue.”

In a damning indictment of smart TVs, some customers are even having trouble using devices connected to the HDMI ports of their Roku TV during the service outage since the TV is unable to activate after a factory reset.

The The Hamden Journal has reached out to Roku for more information.

Developing…