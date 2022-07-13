Major Optimum outage in New Jersey cuts off internet for many, but service is coming back

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 13,000 customers in New Jersey were affected by a major Optimum outage, according to the company’s outage map. As of 4:33PM ET, though, the map shows that the number affected has fallen drastically to over 1,800, indicating that service is getting restored.

Optimum, which is owned by Altice USA and offers internet, TV, and phone services, hasn’t specified which of its services are down, though the outages appear to be affecting all three for customers in the Parsippany-Troy Hills and Boonton areas.

“Earlier today, a car accident on Route 53 knocked down a pole, causing a fire, which led to a loss of services for some Optimum customers in the Parsippany, NJ area,” Altice USA spokesperson Ashwin Bhandari said in a statement to The The Hamden Journal. “Our teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and are currently on-site making repairs to restore services to affected customers as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience at this time and will provide an update upon restoration.”

The company’s @OptimumHelp Twitter account shared a similar statement.

Alert: A car accident on Route 53 caused a loss of services for some Optimum customers in the Parsippany, NJ area. Our crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Optimum Help (@OptimumHelp) July 13, 2022

Update July 13th, 4:33PM ET: Added statements from Optimum.