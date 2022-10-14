Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards

This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.

October’s Superdrop features Ito as well as collaborators Post Malone, Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa, and cross-overs with Warhammer’s Age of Sigmar and Blood Bowl settings. Ito, the artist behind horror classics like The Enigma of Amigara Fault, Slug Girl, and Uzumaki, has painted an Artist Series collection that includes interpretations of the black cards Doomsday, Thoughtseize, Carrion Feeder, and Plaguecrafter.

Artist Series: Junji Ito is available in Japanese or English for a standard print at $29.99, or an etched foil version for $39.99.

Announced on the WeeklyMTG stream, each of these drops will be available only through the official Secret Lair site starting Oct. 17. As with most Secret Lair drops, they will only be available for one month before they are removed from sale.