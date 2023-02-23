Magic Eraser is coming to older Pixel phones and Google One starting today

Google is bringing photo features that were once exclusive to recent Pixel phones to more devices. Magic Eraser, a tool that can easily remove unwanted people or objects from an image, debuted in 2021 on the Pixel 6. It also has a feature called camouflage, which you can use to change the color of objects to make them blend in with the rest of the image and help other elements stand out.

Starting today, Google is rolling out Magic Eraser to Pixel 5a and earlier models. The same goes for Google One. In the coming weeks, members on all plans will have access to Magic Eraser through Google Photos, even if they’re on iOS. Editing features are not available on the Google Photos web app, unfortunately.

All Pixel models and Google One subscribers will also gain access to an HDR effect that can be applied to videos to boost the brightness and contrast. The feature was already available for still images. Moreover, those with older Pixel devices and a One membership will gain access to more styles (i.e., designs) in the Google Photos collage editor starting today.

It’s not a massive shock that Google is bringing Magic Eraser and other Photos features to One and older Pixel devices. It often debuts new tools on its latest flagship devices before introducing them elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Google is offering One subscribers in some territories another perk. Those in the US, Canada, European Union and UK can now get free shipping on orders from the print store.