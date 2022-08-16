Madden 23 pre-order guide: All-Madden Edition, pre-order bonuses, more

EA Sports’ latest signature NFL simulation game, Madden NFL 23, officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 — the first Madden Football Friday in five years — with a two-edition tribute to the series’ namesake, John Madden, who died in December.

EA Play subscribers and those who pre-ordered the All-Madden Edition are already able to access the game with a three-day preview beginning Tuesday. But what else can football fans get from the pre-order incentive and special edition? What if you just want the standard edition?

We’ll break that down for you here. Madden NFL 23 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Madden NFL 23 pre-order bonus

The pre-order bonus for Madden NFL 23 is a set of virtual goods for use in the game’s Ultimate Team mode. Players get to choose two Elite-level Ultimate Team players, one on offense and one on defense, from a pack of options. They also get the All-Madden Gear set for their players, and a “Madden Strategy Item” to aid the team.

Those who pre-order through Best Buy, which does offer digital editions, will also get a $15 Best Buy gift card.

Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition

Unless you’re pre-ordering the game, what you see is what you get — Madden NFL 23, for your platform of choice. Digital buyers can get it through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store as well as Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. The game is $59.99 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Image: Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 23 All-Madden Edition

The $99.99, digital-only Madden NFL 23 All-Madden Edition delivers extra content that players can use to build up their Ultimate Teams quickly. Additionally, for Xbox and PlayStation buyers, the All-Madden Edition grants access to both the last- and current-gen versions of the game.

All-Madden Edition customers get the pre-order bonus content (the choice of two Elite players, All-Madden gear, and “strategy item”) regardless of whether they pre-order this edition. As such, the pre-order bonus for this edition is, effectively, the three-day preview that is underway now. (There was an incentive for All-Madden pre-orders that expired July 22.) All-Madden Edition owners get 4,600 Madden Points, a premium virtual currency that can be used to get MUT Coins, which is the earned virtual currency of Ultimate Team.