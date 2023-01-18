M3GAN 2 is officially on the way

M3GAN has already taken the world by storm, with the film raking in huge box office returns and the title character becoming a breakout gay icon in the making. So it’s no surprise that we’re already getting official confirmation on a M3GAN sequel. The new movie, M3GAN 2.0, will bring back the same cast, and is set for release on Jan. 17, 2025, with Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper back to once again write the script.

Thankfully, if you don’t want to wait two years for more M3GAN, screenwriter Akela Cooper told the Los Angeles Times that an unrated version of the movie may be on the way, and it’s “way gorier” than the PG-13 theatrical cut.

Cooper didn’t say just how much the unrated version would change, but she did reveal a few details, including the fact that it should include a lot more murder.

“[M3GAN’s] body count in the script was a lot higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people,” Cooper said.

It stands to reason that a version with a much higher body count might also considerably increase the gore content in the PG-13 movie, putting it more on the same level as Malignant.

No concrete plans or details are available about the unrated version yet. Cooper told the LA Times that she’s heard it’s “on the books,” but Universal itself hasn’t said anything about new versions of the movie. Thankfully, M3GAN having one of the best January box office openings in recent memory will probably go a long way toward convincing Universal that it should release another version of the film for a double dip. For those who haven’t seen it yet, M3GAN will hit VOD on Jan. 24. Details on when M3GAN will be on streaming services are still to come.

Update (Jan. 18): This story has been updated to reflect the announcement of a M3GAN sequel and the VOD release date.