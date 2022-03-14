Lyft to add temporary fuel surcharge to fares amid spike in gas prices

Lyft plans to add a temporary fuel surcharge to fares amid rising fuel prices around the country, the company confirmed to The The Hamden Journal on Monday.

“We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community,” Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin said in a statement. “Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers. We’ll share more details shortly.”

Lyft follows Uber in announcing a temporary fuel surcharge as gas prices have spiked in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Uber’s surcharge for rides adds “either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip,” depending on a rider’s location, according to Uber’s blog about the change.

Like Uber, Lyft says the entirety of the surcharge will go to drivers. Uber’s surcharge will apply even if a ride is done in an electric vehicle, but it’s unclear if that will apply to Lyft’s surcharge as well.