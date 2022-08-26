Lucid unveils the Sapphire performance brand with 1,200 horsepower

Lucid has a mission: to take on the German luxury brands. Those automakers all have their own performance sub-brands, so Lucid now does. At the annual Monterey Car Week festivities, Lucid unveiled its Sapphire performance brand. As expected, the Air was the first to get the high-powered treatment. The Lucid Air Sapphire has 1,200 horsepower and will do zero to 60 in under two seconds.
It’s more than just throwing another motor in the back for a tri-motor system. The automaker also enhanced the suspension, added some aero bits, and unveiled a new sport mode called Sapphire. With a starting price of $249,000, it’s not for everyone, but if you’re interested, the automaker will start deliveries in 2024.
