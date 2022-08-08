Lucid unveils new ‘Stealth Look’ for its luxury electric Air sedan

Lucid Motors is leaning into the dark side with a new trim package called “Stealth Look.” The subdued styling option, which features a total of 35 new exterior design cues, will be available for the full range of Air electric vehicles starting this week.

The changes include mirror caps, glass roof trim, and frames around the headlights and taillights. A platinum finish has been swapped with something called “dark Stealth Polished finish.” Lucid said the goal is to imbue the Air, which is the only model the company has in production, with “a darker and overtly sporting personality.”

“A darker and overtly sporting personality”

Stealth Look will be available as an option for Air Grand Touring Performance, Air Grand Touring, and Air Touring. Depending on the model, Lucid offers 20-inch or 21-inch wheels with satin black inserts. Buyers can also pair the Stealth Look with any exterior color, which right now is limited to white, black, silver, gray, and red.



Lucid is offering Stealth Look for an added $6,000 starting in the first quarter of 2023. The new exterior styling will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week at Motorlux on Wednesday, August 17th.

The new trim package was unveiled at what is arguably a rough moment for Lucid. The Newark, California-based company recently slashed its production forecast for the second time this year, revising its expectations to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles for 2022.