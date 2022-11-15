Lucid teases its three-row Gravity electric SUV

Lucid had more to show today than its less expensive Air models. The auto startup has finally teased its second EV, the long-in-the-making Gravity SUV. The vehicle will share the swooping visual language of the Air while offering up to three rows of seating that can accommodate seven people. It should also have a next-gen version of Lucid’s touchscreen-heavy cockpit, and purportedly offer more range than “any other EV” outside of the Air.

The company cautions that the Gravity design and specifications aren’t final. What Lucid is showing now is largely what you’d expect, however — it’s a big people-hauler with perks like a panoramic roof. As with Tesla’s Model X, the three-row configuration doesn’t leave much room in the back for either passengers or cargo. The rear space is “flexible,” according to Lucid, so you might not be stuck if you need to carry a large load.

Lucid Motors

You will be waiting a while to buy the SUV. Reservations for the Gravity open in early 2023, and it won’t reach the US or Canada until 2024. Customers outside those countries will have to be more patient, and the firm hasn’t disclosed pricing. It’s safe to presume the EV will be expensive, though, when even the ‘entry’ Air starts at $87,400. This is more for customers who would otherwise consider a Model X, Mercedes EQS SUV or Polestar 3.

The Gravity could be Lucid’s most important EV to date, whatever it costs. The Air may be fast, but its sedan form factor limits its appeal in an increasingly SUV-centric market. The new model could help Lucid reach a wider audience, even if the clientele will still be limited to wealthy buyers willing to take a chance on a young brand.