Love & Translation is basically that Duolingo reality dating show minus the owl

In the new show, three men who only speak English look for love amongst 12 women who don’t speak any English at all, which is… a little cringier than the Duolingo gag. Also, there’s no green owl looming in the distance and trying to teach people to new languages so they can better communicate.
But if you’re okay with all that, this sure looks like the kind of show you’ll plow through on a rainy Saturday when you forget to put on real pants until like 5PM.
Love & Translation will be coming to TLC this winter, and given it was announced at the big HBO Max rebranding event, you can expect it to probably show up on the streaming service at some point in the future, too. It’s part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new plan to expand HBO Max (now called Max) from a service focused exclusively on high-quality programming to one that can appeal to a far wider range of viewers, including ones who sometimes want to watch a dumb reality show instead of the next episode of Succession.