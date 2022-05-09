Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer reveals new episode titles

Love, Death & Robots season 3 is just around the corner, and a new trailer reveals the upcoming animated shorts in the latest season. This season will have nine short films, including a sequel to the first season’s “Three Robots.” The snippets in the trailer show off epic space adventures, mice-commandeering armies, a seafaring quest, and of course, our three favorite robots examining the fall of humanity. Talk about range!

The adult animated anthology comes from Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club). The first season premiered in 2019 and the second came out last May. The anthology series definitely leans sci-fi, though there has certainly been a wide gamut of just how edgy and hardcore the shorts get.

Love, Death & Robots returns on May 20. The full list of episode titles and summaries is below:

Three Robots: Exit Strategies

The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.

Bad Travelling

A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.

The Very Pulse Of The Machine

When an exploratory expedition on the surface of the moon Io ends in disaster, an astronaut must trek to safety dragging the body of her co-pilot while using potentially mind-warping drugs to deal with the pain of her own injuries in this trippy tribute to comic book legend Moebius.

Night of the Mini Dead

The apocalypse is conceived – literally – in a graveyard in this biting zombie satire, which starts with some cheeky cemetery sex and accelerates into a walking dead invasion of everywhere – from downtown LA to the Vatican. It’s the end of the world as we gnaw it.

Kill Team Kill

Young, dumb and full of… blood, lots and lots of blood, a ’roid-raging, adrenaline-fuelled force of US soldiers faces a foe unlike any they have faced before, the result of a CIA experiment that gets really fucking Grizzly. From the director of Kung Fu Panda 2.

Swarm

A story of fear, sex and philosophy on the farthest frontier, as two post-human scientists study an apparently mindless insectoid-race. Tim Miller writes and directs the first ever screen adaptation of the work from renowned Cyberpunk author Bruce Sterling.

Mason’s Rats

You know you have a pest control problem when they start to shoot back. The ratpocalypse comes to Scotland, as a grumpy farmer takes drastic steps to deal with an invasion of hyper-evolved rodents. Exterminator: Judgment Day.

In Vaulted Halls Entombed

Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers has the dangerous job of recovering a hostage held by terrorists. But the real evil they must confront is an elder god of ancient and terrifying power.

Jibaro