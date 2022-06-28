Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is the newest game from Sayonara Wild Hearts developers

Simogo, the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, has revealed its next game, out next year. Like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes looks dreamy and surreal — but, since it’s a non-linear puzzle adventure centered on a chilling murder mystery, it’s likely to be way more macabre.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes takes place in a mysterious old manor in central Europe. A woman wanders through the halls, solving puzzles in order to find out just what happened here. As the game summary hints, it could be more than just a single murder. Or it could just be a fun treasure hunt! There are some enigmatic characters wandering the halls as well (and also a good dog carrying a letter). The mostly black-and-white trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of plot, but it does provide a rich atmosphere — and glimpses of those titular laser eyes.

The game will hit Nintendo Switch and Steam sometime in 2023.