Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power highlights Sauron at SDCC 2022

Months away from Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sept. 2 release date, its creators and cast members were on hand during a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday to share more on the upcoming prequel TV show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set well before The Lord of the Rings, when Sauron had power over Middle-earth. Instead, it’s focused on the Second Age, when the Dark Lord has only just begun to amass power. Though there have been a few different teaser trailers shown so far, the plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been kept under wraps, and Friday’s showing has been our closet look yet.

The focus of the new clips starts with Galadriel, but expands swiftly to all the places in Middle-earth that the show is expected to touch on: dwarves in Moria before it fell, elves recovering from a long war just ended, humans starting a new and powerful civilization, and hobbits keeping themselves hidden underneath it all. Stay tuned past the Amazon Prime Video logo at the end for a stinger that fans of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy won’t want to miss.

The new look at the series debuted Friday during the Hall H panel at SDCC 2022. Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) and Robert Aramayo (Elrond) were among the show’s cast members to appear with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

