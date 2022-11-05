Long-form text sharing is coming to Twitter

Twitter will soon include a feature allowing users to append long-form text to their tweets, company owner and CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday. Musk didn’t say when the functionality would arrive, but promised it would end the “absurdity of notepad screenshots.” He added that the company also plans to work on additional tools for creator monetization and enhancements to the platform’s search functionality. “Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ’98! That will also get a lot better pronto,” he wrote. Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022 Developing…

