LogMeIn is rebranding as GoTo, as in GoToMeeting

LogMeIn, the company that owns remote collaboration software like GoTo Meeting and password management company LastPass is changing its name to GoTo. The rebranding comes after the company reported over $1 billion in revenue and that “GoTo” product usage is growing — including a 36 percent year-over-year sales increase of its GoTo Connect VoIP, video conferencing, and collaboration platform.

With remote working spiking during the pandemic, the GoTo suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) products is a popular choice. In a statement emailed to The The Hamden Journal, the company claims GoTo Meeting has 300 million participants, along with 50 million for GoTo Webinar and 5 million for GoTo Training.

Along with the name change comes a new software product called GoTo Resolve: an IT ticketing platform that will integrate support tools and include a freemium tier. The newly named company’s flagship GoTo Connect software will also include better support integrations tailored for small businesses looking to ease the work of IT staff.

The company still carries some small redundancies in its portfolio, including two remote computer control products: GoToMyPC and LogMeIn Pro. The competing products have been coexisting since Citrix spun off the GoTo product line into the company GetGo in 2016, which then merged with LogMeIn.

Last month LogMeIn appointed new CEO Mike Kohlsdorf, succeeding Bill Wagner, who held the role for nine years, to oversee the LastPass acquisition (and ongoing spinoff) and the sale of LogMeIn to a pair of private equity firms for $4.3 billion.

About a third of all its customers are small businesses with under 50 employees of LogMeIn’s total customer base. That’s according to business profiler Enlyft, which is looking at data collected over the last six years or so.

LogMeIn was one of the most prominent computer remote access programs used by small businesses to control their work computers from home. In the early 2010s, a boom of cloud-based remote access services like TeamViewer and Splashtop rose up with free services useful for many home users and small businesses. LogMeIn shut down its free tier in 2014 and followed that with a similar change for LastPass just a year ago.