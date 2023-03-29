Logitech’s Zone Learn headset for kids has swappable ear pads and wires

Logitech has launched a kid-friendly version of its Zone headset called Zone Learn, specifically designed for their educational needs. While it was created to be durable like many other devices for children — it’s even supposed to be “chew-resistant” — the company also made it easy to replace the parts that typically give out or get damaged for headsets first. Specifically, Logitech made it possible to swap its ear pads and cables, not just so schools can replace them if they get frayed or destroyed, but also so that they can choose between over-ear and on-ear pads, as well as between 3.5 mm aux, USB-A and USB-C cables, depending on what they need.

The over-ear option offers more noise isolation, while on-ear provides more environmental awareness. Meanwhile, the cable options will allow educators to use the headset with different types of devices. Logitech says Zone Learn’s audio drivers are tuned for voice clarity rather than for music, since it’s optimized for lessons that involve speaking, such as for students learning a new language. It’s also equipped with a boom mic that has a 120-degree swivel for lessons that require students to interact with the class.

Zone Learn will be available around the world this spring for prices starting at $35. Logitech will also release a package with an over-ear pad model, a 3.5mm aux and a USB-C cable in the early summer for $40.

