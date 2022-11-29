Logitech’s popular Litra Glow streamer light is back at an all-time low

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Logitech’s Litra Glow has been a big success since it launched early this year, giving streamers an easy way to create soft and flattering illumination for their faces. It’s already quite affordable at $60, but now it has dropped back to an all-time low price of $50 on Amazon.

Buy Logitech Litra Glow at Amazon – $50

The Litra Glow promises to be safe on the eyes for all-day streaming, while providing a “natural, radiant look across skin tones.” You also get cinematic color accuracy via Logitech’s TrueSoft technology, regardless of skin tone. It’s ready to use out of the box thanks to the five presets with different brightness levels and color temperatures, or you can create custom options using the G HUB software. As a bonus, any presets you create can be assigned to the G Keys on a Logitech G keyboard or mouse.

It’s now on sale for $50, matching its all-time low price. You can find other soft- and ring-style lights from Elgato and others, but most from any recognizable name brand are considerably more expensive. The Litra Glow is already a great buy with Logitech’s promised color accuracy, and now Amazon’s discount makes it even more affordable.

