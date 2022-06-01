Logitech’s new MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are already on sale

Don’t worry if you were waiting for Logitech’s MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S to go on sale before you took the plunge — the discounts are already here. Amazon is selling the compact MX Mechanical Mini keyboard for $133 (12 percent off), while the MX Master 3S mouse has dropped to $89 (11 percent off). You’ll have to be content with clicky switches for the keyboard, but these still represent meaningful savings for brand new peripherals.

Buy MX Mechanical Mini at Amazon – $133

Buy MX Master 3S at Amazon – $89

The MX Mechanical Mini is the keyboard for gamers whose PCs double as office machines. You’ll get the crisp feel of the mechanical switches you often see in gaming keyboards, but the key pitch, ergonomics and noise are optimized for typing. You’ll also find productivity-friendly keys (such as Page Up/Down and Delete) that often go missing on smaller gaming-oriented layouts.

The MX Master 3S, meanwhile, is a refinement of a familiar (and arguably successful) formula. The creator-oriented mouse has twice the sensor resolution at 8,000DPI, and the quieter main mouse buttons should help you concentrate on work. It’s clearly meant as a companion to the MX Mechanical line, and might just be a good fit if you want high-end input devices without the ostentatious designs of gaming hardware.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.