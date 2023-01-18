Logitech’s Brio 300 HD webcams offer auto light correction and noise reduction for $70

Logitech has unveiled a colorful, budget-oriented line of 1080p webcams, the $70 (£75) Brio 300 series. The aim is to help users struggling with “poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles and low-quality sound,” the company said.

To that end, the Brio 300 for consumers and business-oriented Brio 305 models feature high dynamic contrast, auto light correction (via the company’s RightLight 2 tech) and a digital microphone with noise reduction. It also comes with a privacy shutter that rotates around to block the lens. It supports 1080p at up to 30 fps and 720p at 60 fps and connects to any USB-C port (you’ll need to buy an adapter for USB-A). Logitech promises Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet certification.

The Brio 300 is priced the same as Logitech’s C920s Pro HD webcam, but has a funkier cone-shaped design and comes in Rose, Off-White or Graphite colors. Compared to the $130 Brio 500, it’s missing the stereo microphones, has a narrower field of view (70 versus 90 degrees) and no auto-framing. But it’s also nearly half the price — the Brio 300 is now available for $70 at Logitech’s store.