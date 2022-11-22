Logitech mice, keyboards and accessories are up to 67 percent off for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for an affordable gift to help your friend or loved one be more productive over the next year, Logitech’s mice and keyboards are never a bad starting point. With Black Friday around the corner, Amazon has discounted a selection of the company’s products. One of the highlights of the sale is the Signature M650. The Hamden Journal recommended the M650 in our recent holiday gift guide. After a 25 percent discount, the mouse is $30. The M650’s customization makes it a great stocking stuffer. Logitech offers the mouse in six colors, two different sizes and both right- and left-handed configurations, meaning you should have no problem finding one that will work for a friend or family member.

Another interesting option is the MX Anywhere 2S. At the moment, it’s $40, down from $60. The seven-button MX Anywhere 2S is notable for featuring support for Logitech’s Flow app. The software makes it possible to use the mouse with up to three computers at the same time. That’s useful if you use PCs with different operating systems installed on them since the Flow app allows you to easily move files, as well as copy and paste text and images. Even if that functionality doesn’t appeal to you, the MX Anywhere 2S has other things going for it, including a comfortable design and battery that can power the mouse for up to 70 hours.

The sale also includes Logitech’s multi-device keyboards. With Amazon’s promotion, you can get the K780 for $60 after a modest $5 discount, while the more affordable K480 is $30 after a $20 price cut. Like the MX Anywhere 2S, the K780 and K480 are useful if you want a peripheral that will work with more than one device. You can pair both keyboards with up to three devices and they feature handy slots for holding your phone or a small tablet in place. Of the two keyboards, the K780 is the more premium model and comes with a full set of numeric keys.

