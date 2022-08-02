Logitech announces a new dedicated cloud gaming handheld device

Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.

Logitech and Tencent are simply teasing the device today, and there’s no mention of a release date, pricing, or even what the cloud gaming handheld looks like. Logitech will obviously be leaning on its experience building PC and console gaming accessories, while Tencent looks to be more of an operations partner.

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” explains Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

The new cloud gaming handheld only has a dedicated website where you can sign up for updates, but Logitech is promising a launch later this year so we should get more information in the coming months.

This new mysterious handheld comes months after Valve released its Steam Deck handheld, which has helped transform the idea of PC gaming on the go. Steam Deck supports cloud gaming services like Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming, but some people (like The Hamden Journal managing editor Alex Cranz) might want a cheaper alternative to the Steam Deck that can run cloud games and isn’t reliant on your phone. It looks like Logitech is building just that.