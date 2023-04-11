Lofi Girl’s new synthwave live stream features a new person — and their dog

There’s a new person in the Lofi Girl universe. The countdown on the mysterious new Lofi Girl stream wrapped up earlier on Tuesday, and when it was over, a person in a purple sweater with an adorable dog sat down at their computer and started listening to some excellent synthwave beats.

You can listen to the new stream here. The new person in the stream doesn’t have a name; an announcement from the Lofi Girl channel only calls them a “brand new character.” “Get ready to fully immerse yourselves in the new realm of retro-futuristic sounds and join us as we embark on a journey through time and space, exploring the wonders of Synthwave and unravelling the mysteries of the Lofi universe!” part of the announcement reads.

Now, the Lofi Girl channel features three streams: the new “synthwave radio 🌌 – beats to chill/game to”; the original “lofi hip hop radio 📚 – beats to relax/study to”; and the mellower “lofi hip hop radio – beats to sleep/chill to.” This new synthwave person actually lives near the original Lofi Girl character. When the countdown ended, the main Lofi Girl’s stream zoomed way out from the new character to the original person’s familiar room and cat. And in both the original and the new streams, you can see the glow of the other’s room in the distance.