Live-action Halo TV show release date revealed in new teaser

A new teaser for Paramount Plus’ live-action Halo series reveals the long-awaited show’s release date: March 24th, 2022 (via IGN). At around the 52-second mark, you can hear the announcer state the fast-approaching release date.

The one-minute video teases a longer trailer set to debut during tonight’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals — it flashes between clips of the live-action series and both teams on the field. The upcoming trailer will air during the game between 4:45PM to 5PM ET, which you can view on CBS or Paramount Plus.

The Halo show stars Pablo Shreiber of American Gods as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor taking on the familiar role of the super soldier’s AI assistant, Cortana. Natasha McElhone, who was originally cast to play Cortana, will star as the brilliant Dr. Catherine Halsey.

The live-action Halo was first announced in 2018 as a Showtime series, but later became a Paramount Plus exclusive. And while it was originally set to debut in 2021, delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the show’s release date until 2022.