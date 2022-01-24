Little Caesars dared to make a Batman-shaped calzony

Little Caesars has partnered with the upcoming Batman movie in order to create the most justice-driven pizza treat of them all: The Batman Calzony. Delicious pizza treats may seem a bit more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles than Batman, but, hey, a bat’s gotta eat too.

In case you’re not familiar with the Little Caesars menu item, a calzony is a combination of a pizza and a calzone. What makes this one Batman-themed? Well … it’s shaped like a bat (kinda???). For justice. And the aesthetic. The garlic-sauce, cheese, and pepperoni filled calzone crust is combined with a pepperoni pizza and available in participating restaurants today for $7.99. A small price to pay for justice.

The Batman Calzony comes out ahead of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will hit theaters on March 4. In the new DC movie — separate from the DC Extended Universe version of Batman played by Ben Affleck — Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The Lighthouse) takes up the cape and takes to the skies of Gotham. He faces off against the Riddler (Paul Dano) and crosses paths with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The movie is going to be nearly three hours long — not something you want to sit through on an empty stomach, but if you’re looking for meals to pair with the film, the cheese, grease, and carbs of a Batman Calzony will definitely keep you full for the duration.