Link rides a huge hoverboard in the new Zelda ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ trailer

Nintendo closed out today’s Direct showcase with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, showing off the game’s traversal mechanics and dramatic cinematics. Link takes to the skies above Hyrule on a huge, four-engine drone and in the bucket of a small hot-air balloon, and he drives across the grass on a massive motorized chariot. In one shot, he slides down one rail of a cliffside metal track, Jet Set Radio style.

Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to hit Switch on May 12th, 2023, and pre-orders are open right now.

Tears of the Kingdom is the follow-up to Breath of the Wild, which was a wildly successful launch title for the Switch. Nintendo promises the new game will be as vertically expansive as its predecessor, taking Link to the mysterious islands floating above Hyrule.