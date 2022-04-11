Jon Fingas

Lincoln teases its first EV concept

by

Lincoln is finally ready to say more about its electrified future. Ford’s upscale badge has teased its first EV concept ahead of an official unveiling on April 20th. The company didn’t offer much beyond a brief peek at the vehicle’s outlines, but did say in a statement that the concept would serve as an “inspiration” for EVs arriving soon.

The automaker previously said its Zephyr Reflection concept sedan would serve as an aesthetic reference point for future EVs. The teaser you see here isn’t a one-for-one match (the logo on the side isn’t present on the Reflection, for example), but the sloping roof line suggests Lincoln is happy to borrow some design cues.

The Lincoln brand is expected to electrify its full lineup by 2030, with half of its vehicles producing zero emissions by 2025. This includes an electric version of the Aviator SUV. The concept’s imminent debut isn’t a surprise, then — the company has just eight years to dramatically expand its EV selection.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.