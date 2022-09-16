Lil Nas X is performing at the League of Legends World Championship

Lil Nas X, please don’t let League of Legends fans sing the n-word

by
Image: Riot Games

Lil Nas X has been the “president of League of Legends” for barely more than 24 hours, and he is already cutting up. No longer content as the Lord of Hell, Lil Nas X has relinquished his fiery crown, exchanging it for a desk in the CEO suite of Riot Games. His first executive order? Making a nude skin of Udyr. His second executive order, well… it’s going to make half the population of League players very unhappy.

There’s also another LoL-flavored tweet from President X that I cannot link here because it will likely trip every not-safe-for-work filter built into this browser and laptop by my employers….

Continue reading…