Lil Nas X is performing at the League of Legends World Championship

Lil Nas X. | Image: Riot Games

The opening ceremonies for the League of Legends World Championship are traditionally a big spectacle, featuring everything from augmented reality K-pop groups to rapping holograms. But this year’s edition will have an extra special guest: Lil Nas X.

Today, Riot announced a collaboration with Lil Nas X, which is highlighted by a performance at Worlds at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 5th. Though there are no details on what to expect from the show, Lil Nas X confirmed in a statement that it would be “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” So it sounds like you might want to tune in.

Prior to that, on September 23rd, the artist will be releasing the annual Worlds anthem with a song called “Star…

