Lightyear will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting August 3rd

Lightyear, Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear-focused movie that hit theaters in June, will be available to stream on Disney Plus beginning August 3rd.

Lightyear stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, though he’s not the toy Buzz Lightyear you might be familiar with from Toy Story — instead, Evans portrays a sci-fi action hero Buzz Lightyear in a movie about the character. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore called the film “a visual stunner with a predictable story” in his review, and that honestly put me off from seeing the movie in theaters. But I’ve still been wanting to watch it, so I’ll almost certainly check it out on Disney Plus once it’s available.

Lightyear’s cast also includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, and Peter Sohn.