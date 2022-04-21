Lightyear trailer sends Buzz to the future where he meets Taika Waititi

Buzz Lightyear’s big test flight doesn’t go exactly how he planned in the latest trailer for his new movie, Lightyear. The movie will tell the story of the original Buzz Lightyear, the intergalactic traveler who inspired the toy hero, and in this latest trailer we get to see him in action. Lightyear is set to arrive in theaters on June 17.

The trailer starts out by showing us a bit of Buzz’s regular astronaut life, but he’s quickly sent hurtling decades into the future on accident. Once he arrives in this mysterious new time, Buzz encounters hostile robots, including his eventual nemesis, Zurg.

Thankfully, he also meets a lovable-seeming cast of characters voiced by actors like Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Keke Palmer (Nope), and Dale Soules (Orange is the New Black). Buzz himself is voiced by Chris Evans, while his best friend, and her granddaughter in the future, are voiced by Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black).

Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane, who also co-directed Pixar’s Finding Dory, and is written by Pete Docter, who has written Pixar hits like Up, Inside Out, Soul, and Monsters Inc.