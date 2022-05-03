Lightsabers are returning to Fortnite

Various lightsabers from the Star Wars franchise are returning to Fortnite for two weeks starting today, Epic Games has announced. These include the lightsabers wielded by Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan, and Mac Windu. The iconic weapons previously appeared in Fortnite in a 2019 event that coincided with the release of Rise of Skywalker. Their return is designed to coincide with May the 4th, aka Star Wars day.

Lightsabers are just part of the Star Wars-ification coming to Fortnite over the next couple of weeks. Players will be able to go through Stormtrooper training to earn an Empire Banner, and the E-11 Blaster Rifle is also returning to the island. Previously available Star Wars-themed outfits, which include versions of Rey and Finn, are also making a return.

Other outfits include Imperial Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, Kylo Ren, and Sith Trooper. However The Mandalorian skin, which appeared in a previous Battle Pass, will not be returning. Epic Games says the Star Wars content will be available until 12AM ET on May 17th.