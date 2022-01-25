Life is Strange remasters will join the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st

Pro members will be able to claim a couple of notable games at no additional cost next week. , Square Enix’s Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered will hit various platforms () , and subscribers can snag them on the same day.

The most recent game in the well-regarded, narrative-heavy series, , landed on Stadia and elsewhere on September 10th.

Five other games the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st: Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale, Merek’s Market, Phogs and One Hand Clapping. Subscribers can add those titles to their library and play them for as long as their Stadia Pro membership remains active.

It emerged earlier this month that Stadia users will soon have another way to access the platform. Samsung’s 2022 TVs will allow players to without the need for dedicated hardware, such as a Chromecast dongle. You’ll just need a compatible controller. Other TVs, including some LG models, offer direct access to Stadia as well.