LG’s working with AI startup Asleep on TVs, washers, fridges, and more that can track sleep

Asleep’s AI technology lets users track the four sleep stages based on their breathing sounds, using devices that have microphones such as smart TVs and smartphones. LG plans to integrate that tech into other products like TVs, fridges, air conditioners, air purifiers, and washing machines.

With that information, these appliances can turn on or off and optimize settings based on whether or not a user is asleep. For example, LG’s Whisen air conditioner could automatically adjust and optimize the room temperature based on which sleep stage the user is in. Other devices, such as LG’s air purifier Aero Furniture, could switch to sleep mode if it detects the user is not awake.

Asleep will be displaying its Sleeptrack API, the tech that measures sleep and relays the information to products from other companies, at CES 2023 next month. The startup will also be partnering with other companies, like Amorepacific, on different products such as beauty and health devices.

LG will also be at CES and will be displaying other tech, including a new lineup of minimalistic appliances, such as a fridge, washing machine, dryer, oven, and dishwasher, that will omit unnecessary buttons and decorative elements. These minimalist devices will be upgradeable via software and hardware; users can add new software features through the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.