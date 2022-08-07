LG‘s latest earbuds include head-tracking spatial audio

LG is today announcing two new sets of wireless earbuds. First up are the Tone Free T90 buds, which now become the company’s flagship pair. They still have the signature bacteria-killing UVnano charging case. And like the previous Tone Free FP9, the case can also double as a Bluetooth transmitter, letting you run an aux cable to devices that might lack wireless connectivity — like a treadmill — and still use the earbuds like normal.

According to LG’s press release, the noise-canceling T90s have “a new internal structure with larger drivers that helps generate deeper, more satisfying bass.” But what’s more interesting is that they support Dolby Head Tracking “across your favorite content and devices.” Here’s how LG describes that experience:

Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience. Listeners will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series or playing video games.

LG claims that “the T90s are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds” that makes for better immersion and dimensionality to the sound. Apple’s AirPods and Beats earbuds support head tracking spatial audio, as do Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Live. Google is planning to add the same feature on its Pixel Buds Pro later this year. In all cases, the audio changes as you move your head around. The T90 earbuds promise up to 9 hours of battery life (with adaptive ANC turned off), plus another 18 hours from the charging case.

The company is also making a play for the fitness crowd with its new Tone Free Fit (TF8) earbuds. Like other workout-focused buds, these have soft, silicone fins to help ensure they remain in your ears securely even during vigorous exercise. They’re rated IPX7 for water resistance, a step up from the IPX4 in the T90s, and include hybrid ANC. Battery life is also slightly higher, at up to 10 hours of continuous playback.

LG unfortunately hasn’t announced pricing for either pair of earbuds, but they’re both set for release in September.