LG’s extra-tall DualUp Monitor is available now for $699

If you’ve been eyeing LG’s super-tall display ever since December, you’ll be glad to hear that you can finally buy it. LG has released the DualUp Monitor for $699. As promised, the clamp-mounted design centers on a 16:18 aspect ratio, 28-inch LCD whose 2,560 x 2,880 resolution promises the visual real estate of two 21.5-inch monitors while occupying much less desk space. It might fit the bill if you’re a media creator or heavy-duty multitasker who can’t justify an ultra-wide screen.

The Nano IPS-based panel should be reasonably accurate with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and it should serve well as a laptop dock between the 90W USB-C power delivery, dual HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 connections. The included ergonomic stand can pivot, tilt and swivel, so you shouldn’t have trouble creating the ideal layout.

There are limitations. The DualUp Monitor doesn’t offer a 4K resolution, of course, and it’s not particularly gamer-friendly with its 60Hz refresh rate. While it does support HDR10, the 300-nit typical brightness won’t exactly help HDR visuals pop. This is a productivity monitor first and foremost, and you’re paying more for convenience than raw technical prowess.