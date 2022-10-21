LG’s 32-inch Smart Monitor is a productivity and binge-watching hybrid

What makes the LG Smart Monitor more like a TV is that it supports the company’s Bluetooth Magic remote (though it’s unfortunately sold separately), and it runs webOS just like LG smart TVs, along with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It’s similar in concept to the StanbyMe touchscreen display LG launched at CES with its built-in streaming but with more resolution, no touch capabilities, and obviously lacking the wheeled floor stand.
In comparison to this LG monitor, Samsung’s M8 is also 32 inches with an adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and a similar refresh rate (60Hz to LG’s 65Hz) and resolution, though LG’s screen lacks HDR. But Samsung actually includes the TV-style remote with its monitor.
The LG has two HDMI ports (one with eARC/ARC), a USB-C uplink with 65W power delivery for a laptop, three USB 2.0 ports for peripherals, and built-in Ethernet. There are no high-speed USB 3.0 ports or built-in webcam, though you could just connect your own. You can also rotate the monitor vertically if you’re into that, but just keep in mind that the stand requires a desk you can mount to and doesn’t have a traditional desktop standing option.
It’s not the most feature-rich smart TV and monitor hybrid, but at $499, it may be a better fit for your budget than the $699 Samsung M8. The only problem is that you can’t buy one yet — LG’s website doesn’t show availability anywhere, and an Amazon listing for the monitor doesn’t have any units in stock. The The Hamden Journal contacted LG for more information about availability, but we have not received a response yet.