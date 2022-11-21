LG’s 27-inch OLED gaming monitor does 240Hz and costs $1,000

LG’s OLED panels are getting even smaller. With no fanfare, the company posted a product page for a new 27-inch OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95QE-B). Reddit noticed first; then, it got picked up by TechSpot and the HDTVTest YouTube channel. It’s the company’s first OLED panel of this size that’ll deliver 1440p (QHD) resolution, an increasingly popular resolution for PC and console gamers since it’s not as demanding as 4K. The dip from 4K to 1440p shouldn’t impact its ability to produce stunning image quality, though its anti-glare coating will probably give off a different look than a glossy TV screen. The new display is listed at $999.99, but there’s no specific release date provided.

I’m excited for its adjustable stand that lets you raise, lower, tilt, or even rotate the monitor into portrait mode if you want. This should address the biggest issue with trying to turn an OLED TV into your monitor; you either need to deal with its non-adjusting legs or take them off and mount the TV to your wall. With this, you can use its included stand or take it off to mount it to a monitor arm (it weighs just 11.1 pounds without the stand).

A rear shot of the new LG UltraGear OLED shows off its RGB lights, mount, video, audio, and data ports. Image: LG

The product page mentions that it has a 110.8 pixels per inch (PPI) display and that it’ll feature two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, a headphone jack, digital optical audio, and two USB-A 3.0 downstream ports. However, it doesn’t specify what HDMI or DisplayPort versions we’re getting. It also doesn’t specify the peak brightness. We’ve reached out to company representatives to see if there’s more information to share and will update if we hear back.

While LG’s OLED TVs have a minimalist design and are meant to blend into your room, this gaming monitor sticks out a little more with its angular stand and the RGB LEDs built into its back. But if you decide to mount this OLED monitor, there’s not much about the front of it that gives away that it’s made for gaming.

OLED TVs are typically hard to beat when it comes to fast response time and high refresh rates, and those qualities dripped down to this 27-inch monitor. It has a 0.3ms response time (LG claims that its C2 OLED is 0.1ms), while it doubles the usual 120Hz to 240Hz. Hardware-based Nvidia G-Sync is common in pricey monitors, but LG lists this one as being just “G-Sync compatible,” with AMD FreeSync Premium support.