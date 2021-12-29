LG says next-generation OLED EX technology delivers improved brightness and accuracy

LG is the maker of some of our favorite OLED TVs, so when the company says it’s improved on its basic panel technology, it’s worth paying attention. Today it did just that, with LG Display announcing its next-generation OLED technology — dubbed OLED EX — which the company says will increase brightness by up to 30 percent, boost picture accuracy, and allow for smaller bezels in finished products.

These improvements are due to two key changes. The first is the use of an element known as deuterium in the chemical make-up of LG’s OLED panels, and the second is the incorporation of algorithmic image processing. LG says the latter will predict the usage of each individual light emitting diode in your TV based on your personal viewing habits to “precisely [control] the display’s energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.”

This all sounds well and good, but we’ll have to wait until we see these new panels in person to really judge whether OLED EX is a significant improvement or just an incremental advance with some enthusiastic branding. (On that note, LG helpfully explains that the “EX” in OLED EX comes from the words “evolution” and “experience.” Very ‘90s, I thought.)

LG’s claims about reduced bezel sizes with OLED EX are a little more concrete at least. The company says that based on calculations involving a 65-inch OLED display, it will be able to reduce bezel thickness from 6mm to 4mm. It’s not a huge change on paper, but given how optimized this technology already is, every little improvement has to be fought for.

LG says it plans to start incorporating OLED EX technology into all its OLED panels starting in the second quarter of 2022, though it’s not clear how much longer it might then take for this technology to reach consumers. As well as improving its OLED tech, LG has also been playing with some wilder concepts at this year’s CES conference, showing off new transparent displays as well as reclining, curved OLED thrones.