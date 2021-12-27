LG Display’s latest transparent ‘shelf’ OLED can display or augment artworks

Nothing screams future technology like transparent OLED screens, and LG Display has just revealed its latest concepts and prototypes for CES 2022, The Verge reported. All the concepts were created by LG Display (an independent sister company to LG Electronics) from 55-inch 1080p OLED panels with 40 percent transparency using its 8th-generation manufacturing process.

The most visually arresting model is the OLED Shelf that’s built from two 55-inch transparent OLED displays mounted one above the other and topped by a shelf. The idea is that you could display artwork on one screen and a description of the art below, for example. It also has a sheet of opaque material that can roll down like a shade to make the display more like a standard, non-transparent OLED. At the same time, if the screens are turned off and the opaque material rolled up, you’d be able to see objects behind the screen like actual paintings.

LG Display

The other displays are designed more for signage and commercial clients. The Shopping Managing Showcase can be placed in front of physical products, adding graphics or effects like VFX smoke to enhance them. The Show Window, meanwhile, can display decal-like graphics in front of clothing or other products to make a showcase more attractive. LG Display said that versions of the latter are already being used at a fashion store in Seoul and even at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

LG Display already showed off a variety of curved displays, including a continuous screen that wraps around a stationary bike and a curved Media Chair concept. The new transparent displays are only concepts and prototypes, but it told The Verge that it could help customers develop them into products and that the OLED Shelf is ready for production.