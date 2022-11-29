LG and MSI are taking on Samsung’s Odyssey G9 with giant curved OLED gaming monitors

Not quite as wide or high-res as the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. Image: LG

First off, it’s an OLED, with the incredible colors and inky blacks that the organically backlit pixel technology brings. (Both the Odyssey G9 and Neo G9 could struggle with local dimming in the dark regions of games, so here’s hoping.) Second, that unprecedented-for-OLED 240Hz, plus the natural speed of OLED, could offer incredible response times (LG’s promising 0.03 ms latency). Lastly, it’s even more curved than Samsung’s monitors at 800R curvature instead of 1000R, if you like that sort of thing. I found the G9’s curve most useful for augmenting my peripheral vision, and it could be improved by that!

But if a 21:9 OLED isn’t what you’re looking for, MSI might have another answer: a QD-OLED monitor that looks like it could be as wide as Samsung’s. At CES 2023, the company will reveal “Project 491C,” yet another 240Hz OLED panel but with a quantum dot (QD) layer that’ll probably provide even more vibrant colors and a brighter picture.