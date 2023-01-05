Lenovo’s new Android tablet, the Tab Extreme, looks like a really big iPad Pro

The 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme seems like Lenovo’s answer to the iPad Pro, right down to the sleek gray chassis, Magic Keyboard-like keyboard stand, and stylus. It’s just a little bigger.

The $1,199 Tab Extreme has a 14.5-inch 120Hz 3K OLED display and runs Android 13. It comes with a dual-hinge keyboard that serves as a stand, letting you lift the device up and off your desk while you type, as well as a separate magnetic dual-mode stand that lets you position the tablet horizontally or vertically. It also comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3.

Other neat features include a fingerprint sensor on the power key, a microSD slot in case you need more storage, and a feature that keeps you in the frame when you’re on camera, just like Center Stage. According to Lenovo, it can function as a drawing tablet or second screen for a Windows PC, either via USB-C connection or with the Lenovo Freestyle app. Yes, this is basically Apple’s Sidecar.